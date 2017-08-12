Blackpool street to close for two weeks

Part of a busy Blackpool Street will close to allow investigations into the condition of the highway to take place.

Adelaide Street will be closed from near the junction with South King Street in the area at the front of Blackpool Masonic Hall to allow for investigation of the road to take place.

This will last from Monday August 14 for approximately two weeks.

The work comes after a hole opened up in the middle of the road

Traffic will be diverted along Adelaide Street, Alfred Street, Albert Road, Regent Road to Adelaide Street where the one-way system will be suspended to allow access to properties.