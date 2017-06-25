Blackpool’s pride in Armed Forces heroes

Blackpool turned out with pride to say a big thank you to the heroes in our Armed Forces.

It joined in with other towns and cities across the country to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Armed Forces events in Blackpool. 8 year old George Moseley.

Blackpool Armed Forces Week - celebrating past, present and future - began on June 19 with a flag raising ceremony at Blackpool Town Hall.

During this week the whole resort has come together, welcoming serving military personnel, veterans and cadets with a wide range of activities targeted at them and their families as well as the many thousands of people visiting Blackpool.

Blackpool celebrated the special day with a full day of music, entertainment and military-themed displays, as individuals, communities and organisations teamed up for the special occasion.

In St John’s Square an all-day stage featured live musical performances from the Irish Guards Singers, Land Girls, The Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire) and much more.

A number of vintage and modern day military vehicles formed a static display both along the Promenade and in the town centre, as well as the famous replica Spitfire and her ground crew who were on hand to answer questions.

There were also be stalls from the military associations, decommissioned military items for all to view and fun and games for all the family.

The Duke of Lancaster’s unit in the Hounds Hill Shopping centre featured an exhibition from the Great War heritage Project, talks from a local Blackpool historian about the history of the Armed Forces in Blackpool, and archive videos and imagery showing what Blackpool was like during both World Wars.