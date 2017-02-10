Blackpool resort pass returns with extra options

Hoteliers across Blackpool have been given a boost with the return of the Resort Pass.

The scheme allows visitors to make big savings on entrance fees at the major attractions and on transport to encourage more people to visits and stay longer.

It was launched as a trial in 2013 with its popularity increasing every year culminating in record sales in 2016 with thousands from across the UK taking up the offer as well as visitors from as far afield as Australia and India.

This year the pass offers a variety of options for people to choose from.

The Original Resort Pass gives visitors access to six attractions – Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Nickelodeon Land, The Blackpool Tower Eye and 4D Experience, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, SEA LIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds.

The Resort Pass Plus offers access to nine attractions – includes those in the Original Resort Pass plus Blackpool Zoo, Sandcastle Waterpark and Blackpool Model Village and Gardens.

There is also the option to purchase The Original Resort Pass and add extra attractions via bolt-ons.

This year’s bolt-ons include Blackpool Transport bus and tram tickets and discounted car parking along, with access to The Blackpool Tower Circus, the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Afternoon Tea, Viva Showbar, Ascent Trampoline Park, the Star Trek Exhibition, the Hot Ice Show, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Illuminasia, Funny Girls and a discounted food offer at Coral Island.

An exclusive parking pass discount with a one-off fee from £10 for two days or £20 for up to seven days parking within a number of locations.

The Original Resort Pass costs £55 per person while the Resort Pass Plus is £80. The passes are valid for seven days and give users one visit to each attraction.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “The Blackpool Resort Pass was a huge success last year and we hope to see that continue in 2017.

“It is essential that we offer our visitors the opportunity to enjoy as much of Blackpool at great prices and the Blackpool Resort Pass does just that.

“Blackpool is the only destination in the UK to offer such an incentive for its visitors. We recognise that people spend their hard earned money when they visit Blackpool, so we want them to enjoy the best value for money possible.”

