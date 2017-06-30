Blackpool Pleasure Beach makes top list again

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has once again been named as the second best amusement park in the UK by social review website TripAdvisor.

The park is also in the top 20 amusement parks in Europe, as voted for by TripAdvisor users, alongside some of the most popular amusement parks on the continent.

TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards saw the 42-acre park come second, for the second year running, in the list which takes into account value for money, customer experience and overall comments on its website from its millions of users.

Managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson, said: “We are thrilled to once again be named amongst Europe’s best amusement parks by TripAdvisor, a trusted travel site where the views of our guests count for so much.

“At Blackpool Pleasure Beach we are constantly investing to make sure that guests have a fun-filled visit and return year after year.

“Next year will see the opening of our newest ride, ICON, which will be the UK’s first ever double launch rollercoaster and represents an investment of £16.25m.

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach prides itself on offering the best experience for a great day out and we want guests to leave here with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Travellers’ Choice awards are the highest honour TripAdvisor gives out, meaning a business is considered ‘truly exceptional’. Based on reviews and opinions from millions of travellers, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is ranked in the top one per cent of attractions.