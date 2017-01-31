Blackpool mum’s terror as girl, 3, hurt in hit-and-run

A young mum has told of her terror when her three-year-old toddler was knocked to the ground in a hit-and-run outside a Blackpool school.

Hayley Lines, 23, and her daughter Lilly were crossing Ansdell Road near Waterloo Primary Academy with the help of a lollipop man on Tuesday last week when a BMW car struck the youngster, leaving her with bleeding hands and head injuries.

Hayley, who lives on Cunliffe Road, Blackpool, said: “Lilly knows when the lollipop man goes out and lifts his stick it’s safe to cross, so she went out with me right behind her.

“Suddenly a blue BMW came out of nowhere and slammed into her, sending her flying.

“I was screaming hysterically and holding her.

“The driver just poked his head out of the window, said ‘sorry’ and drove off.

“It was the most traumatic, heartbreaking experience I’ve ever had in my entire life.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.

“She just laid there screaming and screaming.”

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just after 3pm, and Lilly was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where she spent three hours in A&E.

Police traced the car to a Blackpool address at around 4.30pm.

A 32-year-old man later handed himself in and is currently co-operating with an ongoing police investigation.

Mum-of-two Hayley, who works as a carer, said: “She’s got a nasty bump on her head, but it could have been so much worse.

“He could have killed her.

“I don’t want to know his name or anything about him. I just want him to be punished for what he did to my little girl. I hope he feels guilty all his life.”

She added that the incident had left her feeling ‘paranoid’ about the safety of Lilly and her older son Alfie, five.

She said: “When I’m on my own it just goes around and around in my head.

“I’ve never been one of those over-protective mums who panic at the slightest thing, but now I just want to wrap her in cotton wool and bubble wrap and never let her go.

“I think it’s going to take some time for us to come to terms with it and move on.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Waterloo Primary Academy at around 3pm on Tuesday to reports that a toddler had been involved in a hit-and-run.

“A three-year-old girl suffered minor head injuries.

“Police traced the vehicle at around 4.30pm.

“We have spoken with the 32-year-old male driver and we have arranged to speak with him again at a later date.”