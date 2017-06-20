Blackpool man, 32, critical after serious assault

A man is critically ill in hospital after an altercation on Blackpool Prom.

Officers are trying to piece together the events which led to Tom Radley suffering a number of wounds, including fractures and internal injuries.

Mr Radley, 32, of Raikes Parade Blackpool, is currently in the Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

A 29-year-old man local man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is currently in custody.

Police are asking for the public’s help to try to establish what has happened.

Mr Radley is believed to have been with an associate in Blackpool town centre, specifically around the promenade and the beach between Central Pier and the Tower between 8am and 9.45am on Monday.

Officers believe there has been an altercation between Radley and one or more men in the promenade or beach area before he travelled to an address on Kirkham Avenue where he was later found by ambulance crews and was taken to Royal Preston.

Police are also looking into reports of violence on Raikes Parade earlier in the day at about 3am and trying to establish if that is connected to later events.

CCTV shows two men in a white van who may have intervened in the incident on Raikes Parade and officers are keen to speak to them.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of Blackpool CID, said: “This assault has left Mr Radley with serious injuries and we are trying to establish exactly how he has come by his injuries and what has happened in the hours before he was attended to by the paramedics

“We are looking at Mr Radley being involved in potentially more than one incident and we need people to come and speak to us so we can piece the chain of events together.

“I would appeal especially to anyone who saw Mr Radley on the prom or beach area, on Raikes Parade earlier in the day or in the Kirkham Avenue area later.

“I am also keen to speak to the two men who may have intervened in the incident on Raikes parade.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 569 of June 19th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.