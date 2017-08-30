Blackpool Illuminations riders treated to a bonus sunset light show

Thousands of cyclists took over the Promenade last night, riding through the Illuminations ahead of the big Switch-On on Friday evening.
The Prom was shut from Squires Gate Lane in South Shore to Red Bank Road in Bispham from 6 to 10.30pm so cyclists could make their way alongside the seafront and see this year’s lights three days early.
Blackpool Pleasure Beach was open once again, with riders able to cycle through the park as part of their journey.
