Blackpool Illuminations riders treated to a bonus sunset light show

Thousands of cyclists took over the Promenade last night, riding through the Illuminations ahead of the big Switch-On on Friday evening.

The Prom was shut from Squires Gate Lane in South Shore to Red Bank Road in Bispham from 6 to 10.30pm so cyclists could make their way alongside the seafront and see this year’s lights three days early.

Riders were treated to a spectacular sunset

Blackpool Pleasure Beach was open once again, with riders able to cycle through the park as part of their journey.