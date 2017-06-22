Blackpool-based policeman in dock over sex attacks

One of Lancashire Police’s top traffic officers is standing trial for attempted rape and assault.

Blackpool-based Jonathan Allwright, who is currently suspended from duties following the allegations, faces four assault charges, one of attempted rape and an alternative offence of indecent assault, all of which he denies.

Allwright is a police sergeant who has worked on some of the most high profile road crashes in the county.

The officer has been based out of Blackpool and has worked on cases from both Blackpool and Preston.

A Liverpool Crown Court jury has heard that he pinned down the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on the bed and attempted to rape her.

He held her wrists and used his knees to open her legs while she lay there crying trying to fight him off before “it seemed to dawn on him what he was doing and he suddenly stopped,” the court heard.

The jury was told that the woman only came forward some years after the alleged offences after she spoke to officers about an unrelated matter.

“As a consequence of that she told the police he now faces these allegations,” said Henry Riding, prosecuting.

“The complainant seemed reluctant to press charges or have them investigated but officers persisted and she was ultimately video interviewed,” he said.

She told the court that he had slapped her and “one of his methods was to use the heels of his hands to strike her which hardly ever bruises but hurts so much.”

He also pushed her, causing her to fall and hurt her back, and causing her to suffer a form of whiplash and another time he repeatedly punched her, said Mr Riding.

Allwright, 49, of Manor Court, Longton, Preston, denies all the allegations.

