Wedding with a tartan flavour in honour of groom’s mother

A wedding with a true Scottish flavour went almost without a hitch when Andrew Trigger and Julie Cross tied the knot.

The couple were married at Bispham United Reformed Church and as Andy’s mum was born in Scotland, they decided to go with a full tartan theme.

Andy and Julie Trigger

Surprising their guest with the City of Preston Pipes and Drums outside the church after the ceremony was an unforgettable addition to the proceedings - particularly after a heartstopping moment when the registrar failed to turn up.

Thankfully a stand in was found at the eleventh hour enabling the couple to say their vows.

The couple met in Soul Suite in Blackpool when Andy was on an army reunion.

They danced the night away and Julie sneaked her phone number in Andy’s pocket when it was time to leave.

Pulling out all the stops to make sure their wedding day was perfect, Andy and Julie’s theme including a Scottish whisky toast on the dance floor with all guests drinking out of traditional Scottish quachs.

And a Scottish inspired three tier pork pie was a showstopper at the evening reception.

Julie, 46, who works in media sales, said: “Our wedding day was perfect, the sky was blue the sun was warm.

“They only hiccup was when the registrar failed to turn up.

“But our amazing Minister Rev Daniel Cheyene managed to locate someone who could sort things out and we got married an hour late.

“We can’t thank our guests enough for travelling from far and wide to share our special day.

“They came from the highlands of Scotland and from Norfolk and just about everywhere in between - we even had guests fly in from Madrid.”

Saxophonist James Bell and magician Darren Robinson entertained guests at the reception, held at Park House Hotel, and Geoff-Rey a soul singer entertained guests in the evening.

Continental HGV driver Andy, 54, added: “It was the best day of my life I will remember all of it, forever.

“One of our Scottish friends said it was the best Scottish wedding he had ever been to!

“I just wish my dad had been alive to see the day and unfortunately my mum was in hospital with a broken hip so she missed the big day too -

but we have amazing photos to share with her.”

The couple honeymooned in Santorini and live in Bispham.