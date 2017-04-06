Baby's death after 'cardiac arrest' remains unexplained

The death of a baby girl in North Shore earlier this week remains 'unexplained', police said.

The three-month-old died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being found in 'cardiac arrest' at Northmount Apartments in Gynn Square, shortly after 12.10pm on Monday.

Detectives later launched an investigation, which a spokesman said was still underway this afternoon, though no arrests have been made.

In a statement, the force said a post-mortem examination has been completed, but the 'cause of death was inconclusive'.

"Further tests will now be carried out," it added.

Residents expressed their sadness at the news, with the infant's family taking to social media to thank people for their well wishes.