Baby dies after being found in 'cardiac arrest' at Blackpool apartment block

A three-month-old baby girl died after being found in 'cardiac arrest' at Northmount Apartments in Gynn Square, North Shore, police said.

The infant was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by paramedics just after 12.10pm yesterday but she died shortly after arriving, a spokeswoman said.

Detectives launched an investigation after police were called by the ambulance service, and a post-mortem examination was expected to take place 'in due course'.

No arrests were made, the spokeswoman added.

One woman, who said her mother lives inside the apartment block, said police were 'inside and out, gloves on, asking who lives there'.

She said last night: "No-one can go in unless you live there, and you have to give your name and date of birth."

