A woman has died after a collision in Marton

A woman has died following a collision with her own car in Marton yesterday, say police.

The accident happened at around 6.15pm Ryburn Avenue when the owner of a Peugeot 206 parked on the road leaned into the car and turned on the ignition.

Investigating officers say that the car reversed knocking the 77-year-old car owner to the ground and causing serious injuries.

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Police are now appealing for information.

Sgt Lee Campbell, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident involving the death of a woman and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1150 of June 8.