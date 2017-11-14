Letters - November 14, 2017

A poignant and beautiful service

How wonderful to see the well supported Remembrance Service, held on Saturday November 11, in the very tranquil and atmospheric Fylde Arboretum in Bispham.

Our upright ex-servicemen/women and flag bearers, paid tribute to the memory of our fallen heroes, with their usual disciplined respect. A poignant and beautiful service was held in their honour, conducted by Stuart Gay MBE JP, with readings and prayers delivered to us, all in the glorious sunshine.

We remembered Blackpool’s treasured ex-servicemen/women, who with courage, fortitude and faith, fought selflessly, so we could have our todays. Adding to the poignancy of the occasion was the solo singing from Liz Clayton, the flag bearer.

On entering the Arboretum your attention was immediately drawn to the replica ‘Changi Gate’ which was recently and artistically constructed by talented students from Blackpool and The Fylde College.

This construction represents the entrance to the original gate of the Changi Prison in Singapore, where so many of our boys were incarcerated under inhuman conditions.

This new addition was unveiled at the service and, along with the display of railway sleepers already in place, serves as a reminder of the terrible suffering they endured as prisoners of war, while being forced to build the notorious Burma railway.

We must never forget what Blackpool’s sons, daughters, husbands, wives and friends sacrificed for our todays and tomorrows!

Miss Jacqui Veazey

St. Leonard’s Road Marton

TRANSPORT

Not creating better transport system

“Helping to create a better town centre, including better roads and transport” - words from Coun Fred Jackson in The Gazette regarding the extension of the tramway.

Did reducing a major four-lane roadway to a two-lane roadway along the promenade bring about a better road and transport? No.

The residents of Blackpool have been crying out for a new bus station, rather than buses parked on town centre roads taking up space and affecting traffic flow.

Bill Lewtas and his taxi colleagues, along with bus drivers, will tell you all that’s needed for such a major road is tarmac the cobbles, get rid of the roundabouts and add traffic lights along Talbot Road... not a tramway.

Blackpool Council got it wrong about same surface road and pavement layout and they got it wrong when reducing four lanes to two lanes on the promenade.

I am sure the residents of Blackpool would use a much needed bus station rather than an unneeded short tramway. Business is going to suffer, bus timetables are going to be even more useless than they are now, all because a public vote for a tramway or bus station wasn’t considered by a council, whose previous traffic errors have created chaos.

Ian Hargreaves

Blackpool Road North St Annes

FINANCES

People need to manage money

In the 60s, workers were paid cash at the end of the week. When said wage was spent, they could not buy anything until payday.

On the council estate I was raised on, there were many large families, and these children grew up to be the so-called ‘baby boomers’, but all the kids I played with had a warm meal at school and a tea at home.

There seemed to be little sign of so-called poverty. At Christmas time, we received presents of games like Ludo and draughts to name a few.

Forward to the 70s, workers’ wages started to get paid into banks and the dreaded credit card was born to the working man.

Then overdrafts became part of life so a large proportion of people used this facility, not realising that it cost money.

Forward to the 80s, lenders began offering up to 125 per cent of the cost of a property. Forward to the 90s and things go ‘bang’ – interest rates rise and a lot of homeowners end up in negative equity.

For the past 10 years, interest rates have been very low. How many carried on paying the original mortgage cost and how many paid the lower amount and spent the difference?

We now come to the present day – there seems to be more poverty and more food banks. Children now demand computers, iPads and so on.

In my opinion, most of the blame lies with people’s inability to manage their finances. They want a new car because a neighbour has got one. More monthly payments.

They must have exotic holidays, probably paid for on a credit card.

It is time that the public took the responsibility for their actions and stopped moaning.

Geoffrey Thorpe

Address supplied

DEVELOPMENT

Vandalising our countryside

If cathedrals and churches were being vandalised, there would, quite rightly, be an outcry.

Yet when it comes to the countryside, politicians, developers and builders seem to be on a mission to destroy as much green space as they can – whatever the cost to the environment, wildlife and people’s physical and mental wellbeing. Jane

via email