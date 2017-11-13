Letters- November 13, 2017

Our MPs represent their parties, not us

Recent accusations of inappropriate behaviour opens yet another window on life as an MP.

They seem to exist in a Westminster bubble far removed from the realities of life in our austere world in Lancashire.

So, what are our expectations?

I believe we deserve representatives who show respect to all individuals, no matter what gender, race, religion or political persuasion.

To my mind they need to have experience of the issues we face every day, not be products of the Westminster/political party training academy.

Some of their behaviour appears to demonstrate a belief that they are superior to the rest of us mere mortals.

The sexual harassment seems to result from a view of superiority, and previous issues on expenses also suggest they feel MPs are answerable to no-one.

However, the worst problem which needs urgent resolution is that, although we all vote and elect MPs, they don’t represent us. Once they get to Westminster, they seem only to represent their political parties and consequently the furtherance of the imbalance of infrastructure investment towards London and the South East.

AF

Address supplied

POOL

Things might turn out nice again...

I came to live in Blackpool when I was 11 years old. From watching football at Latics you can imagine my joy, my first game at Pool, standing in the east stand watching Pool with a gate of over 35,000.

Watching Stanley Matthews run past only yards away was unbelievable.

Then in 1953 my uncle, an avid fan, took me to Wembley, I was sold, this is sheer bliss.

I am now 76 years old, still as keen as ever, but have become with nine of my pals “not a penny more” guys.

Just bought a Gazette, read about the case, looks like things might turn out nice again. If so, watch the crowds come back.

Fingers and toes crossed.

Mr W Williamson

Fairfield Road Poulton

FRACKING

Payouts are stingy and patronising

How patronising and stingy of Cuadrilla to offer small token sums of money to those living in the direct vicinity of its fracking site.

The misguided support or indifference to fracking, is something, I believe, the community will regret in years to come.

Diane Silva

Lytham

ISSUES

More thought needed on poverty

With 2016 being the hottest year on record, and with the onset of winter, far more serious thought about poverty is needed.

In the North West, 9,500 people are homeless. For people with a home, they’re being advised to turn their thermostat down to save energy. For people with cars, they can save energy by sticking to speed limits and keeping a safe distance (two seconds) from the vehicle in front.

A more effective way of saving energy is to travel by bicycle. The downside of travelling by bicycle is that too many drivers exceed speed limits - it seriously intimidates cyclists and pedestrians. Last year the death toll for cyclists exceeded 100, and some 25,000 were injured.

Having your heating too high and driving too fast, isn’t giving a thought to the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable, and climate change. Many homeless people are refugees who’ve fled their country because of droughts, floods, and violence. Also, more than a few war veterans are homeless.

World War II was intended to make Britain better and safer for everyone, not just for people with money to burn. People who drive at excessive and inappropriate speed, should been seen as cowardly and violent.

Football, offices, schools, pubs, roads, trains, Westminster - excess is excess, and harassment is harassment.

Allan Ramsay

Address supplied

CRUELTY

License air guns to protect pets!

In addition to the terrible human deaths and casualties that have been inflicted by indiscriminate use of air weapons, many pets have also been the unfortunate victims of air weapons.

Cats Protection’s air gun licensing petition has already received over 76,000 signatures and we would like to thank all of those who have signed the petition.

Cats receive life-changing injuries from air guns such as limb amputation or loss of an eye. A 2016 Cats Protection survey of vets found that 46 per cent of reported incidents result in fatalities.

We welcome the government’s intention to review the regulation of air weapons licensing.

We are asking the government to licence air guns in England and Wales, bringing us in line with Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Our monitoring shows nearly four cats a week are reported as killed or injured by an air gun in the UK – the actual figure is higher as many remain unreported.

We would like to encourage those who haven’t signed up to show their support by going to our website: www.cats.org.uk/airgunspetition.

Jacqui Cuff