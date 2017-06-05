Letters - June 5, 2017

ELECTION

Vote in line with your convictions

I am grateful and privileged to live in a democracy and acknowledge the sacrifices made by long gone generations to give me this right.

My vote is my personal right to voice a genuine opinion and to contribute to the choice of MP in my local area - maybe not to the chosen government in the event but to the choice of a local representative hopefully.

I am seriously concerned to have learned that there is a new organisation operating on line called Swap My Vote.com where contacts are made across, I believe, the whole country. People can discuss and decide between themselves to ‘swap their vote strategically’ and vote differently from their first choice to affect the overall result, worryingly not in their own area.

Your vote is personal, it matters both nationally and to your local area. You cannot decide to walk into a voting booth in a completely different area and vote to influence choices in that area. You are recorded, numbered and checked at your local office.

There is more than enough dishonesty, lack of transparency and this attempt to distort political outcomes should be banned. It is yet another unacceptable development in the world of social media where devious attempts to manipulate and influence people should be better monitored and prevented.

Be honest, vote in line with your convictions to influence developments nationally and locally but not to distort outcomes.

Rennie Fry

Stalmine

THEFT

Law of karma will deal with bag thief

We did some shopping at Lidl on Devonshire Road recently. We loaded the bags of shopping into the boot of the car, then my husband returned the trolley to the trolley park. What we didn’t realise was that a shopping bag, containing purse, glasses and mobile phone was left on the trolley.

We drove home, put the car away, carried the shopping in then realised that this particular bag wasn’t amongst them. As I didn’t know Lidl’s telephone number we got in the car and drove back again. No, the cashiers hadn’t had one handed in. Then a lady just completing her transaction said she’d seen a black shopping bag down one of the aisles. Staff went to look and, sure enough, it was my bag, minus purse and glasses case.

Fortunately, my mobile phone was still in the bag, probably because it was black like the interior of the pocket it was in. The manageress took my name and telephone number then the next day we enquired whether the theft could be on CCTV. We were informed this could not be viewed without having a policeman present but, to do that, we’d have to report the crime to the police whereby, if the culprit was caught thanks to CCTV there would be a court case.

Now in the present climate of society’s aggression, hardness and lack of respect for others, we’ve decided not to proceed to that level as we feel there could be repercussions if we did. My credit cards, driving licence, P.O. card, plus money were all in the purse. What the perpetrator doesn’t realise is that, according to the law of

karma ‘what you give out - you get back’, so stealing someone’s purse and glasses like this, is storing up a whole lot of trouble for him/herself in the future.

Name and address supplied

election

May called election but won’t go in ring

May the Maidenhead Mauler appears to have a glass jaw.

She refuses to enter the ring in debate with the contender Corbyn. Her contention for calling the election was that a big win would help her to pack a bigger punch. Why not have a warm-up bout with him to demonstrate who best could outmanoeuvre the European heavy weights in the forthcoming Brexit tussle?

Denis Lee

Ashton

ELECTION

This election has reunited Labour

What a pity that Mrs May called this unnecessary election because, in so doing, she seems to have reunited the Labour Party.

Arthur Quarmby

Address supplied

ELECTION

We have to look after our people first

Having watched recent TV debates, I am still going to vote UKIP.

Why does Paul Nuttall get stick for saying it as it is on immigration? Our infrastructure just cannot sustain current levels, more houses equals more roads, cars and other transport.

More houses also means more gas, water, drainage and sewage, more electric etc. We have fewer police, not enough hospitals and schools.

On employment, we have 1.6 million out of work.

Get these numbers to under 500,000 first. Get a work ethic back here.

If someone gets for example £200 to £300 benefits etc, they must be made to go to work.

If the job pays less, then subsidise with smaller benefit. This would cut welfare costs.

If they don’t take a job, stop benefits, no more something for nothing.

We also have to drastically cut overseas aid and save about £8 billion. Spend this on NHS, police, other services etc creating work here.

A sum of say £1 billion could be set aside to help countries in times of flooding and earthquakes etc. Too much of the aid is wasted.

When will people realise, we have to get our people looked after first? Other countries should step up to the plate.

Finally, on benefits. It’s time to stop/reduce benefits after 3rd child. Why does society have to look after benefits machines?

The pension should not be cut, after all people like myself have worked over 47 years and contributed, unlike some who choose not to bother trying to work.

KM

Via email