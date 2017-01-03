Letters - January 3, 2017

RESOURCES

What can we do to keep centre open?

I was sorry to find out today that the ‘creative learning centre’ based on Talbot Road, has closed.

It appears that there was an issue with the tenancy. Is this now going to be another empty, deteriorating shop front ?

I would just like to say, that I was enormously impressed with the centre. The concept was (is) really inspirational. I personally do not have a need for ‘free’ books, but I did visit the centre to look through the books and make a voluntary contribution.

There are so few things that appear to be done for people purely for the ‘goodness’ of it. The provision of a centre where free books are available totally fits that category,and the provision of something to enrich lives certainly resonates with me.

Being a book lover and thinking that books are freely available to people who are struggling to meet their basic needs can only be good for the town.

Blackpool is a deprived town with many social issues. Would anyone know if the shop will be re-opening or if there are any plans to re-site it in Blackpool? Is there any need for any support to get another shop open –volunteers, other resources? Are the council able to assist? Have local councillors/MPs been made aware of this great service run by volunteers ?

Tim Orwin

King Edward Avenue

Blackpool

CAMPAIGN

You can help speak up for our libraries

The Speak up for Libraries campaign (speakupforlibraries.org) exists to highlight the plight of libraries in the UK, such as the hundreds of libraries which have closed since 2010, resulting in thousands of librarians being sacked and communities losing access to vital staffed library services.

Library users and staff can help highlight the plight of libraries in their area and advocate for change by emailing the Conservative Government’s library taskforce at libraries taskforce@culture.gov.uk and contacting their MP.

Martin Vaughan

address supplied

RETAIL

Supermarkets are no good for singles

Ernest Lundy (Your Say, Gazette, December 28) is right on over-stocked supermarket shelves.

I too live alone and keep on receiving vouchers to save £3 or £4, but ONLY if I spend a minimum of £30 or more.

Not only is it passed it’s use by date before I can use it, but I need a taxi to get it home which costs more than I have saved.

Malcolm Boyce

Deepdale Road

Blackpool

REVIEW

An annus horribilis to put behind us

Well, what a year. Apparently, the most commonly used word in one survey is “surreal”. I can think of other words to describe 2016.

Trump. Brexit and its attendant nastiness by certain groups. Terrorist attacks in Europe. The continued lack of interest in certain sections of the media regarding Aleppo whilst printing lies about migrants.

At home, the continued destruction by stealth of the NHS, the continued bullying of vulnerable people, the political hypocrisy.

The deaths of so many musicians of whom David Bowie, Prince and Leonard Cohen were most covered by the media.

Surreal is not the word, horrible is a better word.

T Maunder,

address supplied

ENVIRONMENT

Ways to combat the plague of litter

Walking one day, I got thinking while navigating my way through the takeaway detritus scattered all over the pavement, and walking past overflowing bins.

Why don’t councils charge a premium on the rates for all takeaways of, say, £2,000-plus and provide bins, 50m up each way from each establishment, with a contact number and website address?

This rates premium would then be reimbursed at the end of the year, pro rata, based on the number, or lack of, of complaints received about litter. Say 10 and no refund.

The takeaway has the additional responsibility of emptying the bins.

What about local schools getting their kids to adopt local streets, and keep them litter free?

Group litter picking days, off their own bat, whatever.

But what would be their reward, you ask? Developing a sense of civic pride, something which is perhaps missing from their, or their parents’, life experience. Perhaps let them off homework for a week. Give them a badge to wear. Give them money.

Something – anything – needs doing.

Dick Spreadbury

address supplied

MONEY

Isn’t it time we had a 99p coin?

Is it not about time the Royal Mint considered producing and circulating coins valued at 99p?

Mr Ruthven Urquhart,

address supplied