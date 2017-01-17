Letters - January 17, 2017

ENERGY

Perhaps everyone could help us out

What a pity we didn’t see your interesting letter until today (‘No more than we can expect from FoE’, Your Say, Gazette, January 9). We could have invited you to our Central Lancashire Friends of the Earth meeting, but never mind, we meet again on Monday, February 6 in Beautiful Planet Cafe in Preston. We extend a cordial invitation to you to join us that evening.

We are involved in several campaigns at the moment: the creation of wild flower meadows for bees; the reduction of plastic and food waste; the promotion of renewable energy, and yes, fracking too.

But at the moment we have no-one in our group campaigning on the climate effects of modern farming. Perhaps we could interest you in starting that campaign for us? We assume you are already knowledgeable on the subject by a comment on flatulent cows (although we must point out that it is nothing to do with the ozone layer.)

So please, do come and meet us. We are a friendly group, but our only concern is that you might find us rather dull. In the 25 years I have been a member of Friends of the Earth I have never yet met an “ill-informed rabid protestor” who tries “to bully people”.

DK

on behalf of Central Lancashire Friends of the Earth

WEALTH

Rich people have to work for their cash

I read Royston Jones’s letter with wry amusement (Your Say, Gazette, January 7). Jealously leaks from every word.

Rich people – yes there are those who inherit wealth, but there are many who want a better life-style and guess what – they work for it.

I know two millionaires. Ordinary working class men who came from a poor background.

They started with nothing, having left school as early as possible to help provide for a large family living in poverty. No easy benefits then, no funds for a university education.

They worked all hours, no clocking on and off, no holiday pay, no sick pay,no days off, no insurance or pension fund, and in time with a strong work ethic, made a good life for their families, instilling that same work ethic in their children, who carry it to this day.

Oh, and did I mention creating employment for many, and quietly giving to charity to help others?

You should value these people, instead of carrying a chip on your shoulders.

I see the words Russian Revolution and liberating ideals are mentioned in the same sentence.

Is this a joke ?

I never understand those who in an extreme blinkered fashion pretend they would be ‘liberated’ in Russia.

Russia is all about suspicion and control.

If that is what you mistakenly believe, and feel anger at our British ideals (of freedom), then go and live there,and see if it would be fun to write letters criticising Russia – worth a try, but would they be printed for all to read, hmmm, let’s take a guess…

So that’s a no. Go on try it, I dare you…

Alex

via email

CHARITY

Fund-raising shops must pay their way

Your contributor Brian Coope makes an important point in his letter, January 6, when he states that so many charities are, in fact, businesses with people taking considerable amounts from the business to fund their lifestyle.

St Annes is full of such shops and charities, but not many people are aware they are very successful businesses with a small percentage going to the charity.

As a high-paying council tax subject I object and consider the shops should pay full business rates.

What do other people think?

Mrs J Bilsby

Riley Avenue

St Annes

HEALTH

NHS needs new rules and more funding

The lead story in the Gazette of January 6 told of the £53,653 owed to Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital by tourists visiting the resort over a five-year period. This has been written off by the hospital trust. On the scale of costs, this is not a large amount. However, if this occurs in other tourist areas; the cost to our NHS could be much greater. Therefore, regulations concerning treatment for citizens from outside the EU need to be changed.

Paul Maynard is quoted in the article: “While we might all want to ensure the money is returned to the NHS, I’m sure the hospital will need to take into account what it will cost to pursue the debts.” That is correct, and no doubt considered by hospital trusts.

Therefore, a solution needs to be found. Perhaps production of proof of holiday insurance or sufficiently large funds should be necessary before tourists are allowed into the UK. This needs government legislation.

There is a real worrying crisis within our NHS and it is not the £53k debt, that’s just a very small part of the costs Victoria Hospital deals with.

There is widespread underfunding for the health service and ancillary services such as the ambulance service. This lack of government support is putting the healthcare into a dire situation.

The creeping privatisation we are seeing is making the situation worse. NHS funds are transferred to for-profit companies, whose sole reason for their existence is the profit motive.

At the last general election I spoke with many people over a two-year period. Many of these people told me they believed that “all parties will look after the NHS for they all know how important the NHS is”.

I often wonder what those voters now think when they see the underfunded health service re-appearing, as it was under the Thatcher and Major governments.

Jack Croysdill

Chairman, Blackpool North/Cleveleys Constituency Labour Party