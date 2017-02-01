Letters - February 2, 2017

PILLAR OF COMMUNITY

Ian deserves to get honour from Queen

I was pleased to read in The Blackpool Gazette that Coun Ian Coleman will become the next Mayor of Blackpool. Mr Coleman is a man of good standing, a committed people’s person. With consideration of his many years of fundraising events for The Royal British Legion branch and The Club on King Street, he deserves an honour from The Queen.

There are some characters who in recent years have gained prestigious awards who are not worthy and if questioned under scrutiny have benefited from ill gotten gains. Mr Coleman is not one of those individuals, he is a true pillar of the local community and his recognition from Buckingham Palace should be next on the list. A sincere and humble man who in my opinion would find it a compliment if he was awarded a bag of copper tap washers!

Stephen Pierre

Via email

POLITICAL CORRECTNESS

Don’t call pregnant women ‘mothers’

Most people will find it quite amazing at a time of massive problems within the NHS that the BMA has found time to indulge themselves in political correctness by producing guide-lines to their 156,000 doctor members on how to deal with patients.

They advise that pregnant women should not be referred to as expectant mothers but as “expectant people”. The elderly as “older people,” disabled lifts as “accessible lifts” and those who are biologically male or female should be called “assigned male or female”.

All of this “aimed at promoting an inclusive workplace” and referring to maternity and pregnancy it says “ Gender inequality is reflected in traditional ideas about the roles of women and men”.

Political correctness is the invisible enemy, whereby people are intimidated into surrendering their long held and common sense views by people with an agenda to change society into their own rather bland and dull world of socialism which stifles freedoms.

The BMA should stop playing their political games and get on with the job that they are paid to do and also think of real ways to improve the NHS and with it the patients that they treat.

Philip Griffiths

North West President, UKIP

MARATHON

Run the capital for meningitis

Can I please request that any local runners who have been fortunate enough to receive a confirmed place in this year’s London Marathon make the most of the experience by signing up as a volunteer runner for charity Meningitis Now.

By doing so you’ll be helping the thousands of people who have been, and continue to be, affected by this devastating disease.

In return, we can offer one of the best support packages available, including a free personalised vest or T-shirt, training and dietary advice and fund-raising support.

We also have our own cheering point to help runners on their way and a post-marathon massage, shower and buffet where those taking part can meet up with friends and family.

We rely on the generosity of individuals to continue our vital lifesaving and life-changing work.

We fund research into vaccines and prevention, raise awareness so people know what to look for and what action to take if they suspect meningitis and rebuild futures by providing support to people living with the impact of the disease.

Please get in touch if you’d like to help or find out more on 01453 769028. Thank you.

Emily Millington

Events Manager Meningitis Now

FOOD

Choose RSPCA Assured chicken

It was great to see Jamie Oliver supporting higher welfare chicken such as RSPCA Assured, free range and organic on Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast (January 27, Channel 4).

The RSPCA thinks most people probably don’t realise that the majority of meat chickens we eat are bred to grow so fast millions of them are dangerously heavy for their age, struggle to walk properly and can suffer from heart defects.

In fact if a newborn baby grew as fast as your average supermarket chicken by her third birthday she would weigh 28 stone.

But it’s so easy for all of us to help by only choosing chicken labelled RSPCA Assured, free-range or organic.

The RSPCA Assured label doesn’t allow fast growing breeds of chickens.

The birds must be given plenty of space to move around and flap their wings, whether they are kept indoors or outside. They also have perches and things to peck at such as straw bales and vegetables and they are given natural light.

The more people choose ethical chicken like RSPCA Assured, free range and organic, the more supermarkets will stock it and more chickens will have a better life.

To help put pressure on your supermarket to stock more ethical chicken visit www.rspcaassured.org.uk/lobby-your-supermarket

Clive Brazier

CEO, RSPCA Assured

TRUMP

We can look after ourselves

Now that President Trump’s opening “show” of handshakes, back patting and cheek kissing is over, can we drop him from our daily media reporting and revert to our own important matters?

When Mrs May visited him she should (politely) inform him that we are still GREAT Britain and are as proud of this as he is of America.

We do not want a re-emergence of the suffragette movement because of abortion, feminine prejuduce etc.

Whilst the USA is our great friend, we can look after ourselves - as we did at the start of the Second World War.

Name and address supplied