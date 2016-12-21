Letters - December 21, 2016

Thanks to all at the sharp end of NHS

Recently, I started to have chest pains. At first, I hoped they would go away, but over the space of a couple of hours they went worse, to the point that I felt my chest was being crushed. My wife phoned 111 and within 10 minutes the paramedic was here.

He took my blood pressure, and I could see the concern on his face as he immediately called for an ambulance – just 15 minutes later I was in the ambulance and on my way to the Vic.

When we arrived, just after 6pm on Monday, there were already seven ambulances and 14 crew waiting to hand their patients over to A&E.

As I was wheeled in, I saw nine people on trolleys or in wheel chairs, plus 30 or more walking wounded including men women and children – this was Monday night, not Friday or Saturday. It looked chaotic, in fact it looked like a war zone. I can’t imagine how the nurses, doctors and the other staff members cope day after day, year-round, with the pressure and stress brought on them by underfunding of the NHS.

I can’t praise the staff enough, all of them, from the ladies going round with cups of tea and coffee through all levels of the medical staff, including the ambulance crews. These folks are in at the sharp end of caring for us, we don’t see it until we are in desperate need of it. I’m indebted to them all for their skill and dedication. I want to say thanks to ALL of them for keeping me, and many other folks alive.

Bob Norburn

via email

SEASON’S GREETINGS

Why has Christmas turned into a chore?

An interesting festive statistic I came across was that 15 per cent of people now see Christmas as nothing but a tiresome chore that has to be endured.

I have felt like that for years, but when I dare mention this, highlighting the advertising encouraging families to spend beyond their means, I am always branded a Scrooge.

But now it appears that my anti-Christmas beliefs are gaining traction, with millions of people feeling exactly the same way.

Think of the poor mums who are often left with the responsibility of buying presents for toy-crazed kids, feeding hordes of family members, no doubt some who will be unpleasant and ungrateful.

And I won’t even mention the overindulgence in food and wine, and the spike in domestic-related violence during this time.

The religious aspect of Christmas is becoming even more meaningless, not least because the majority of people in this once-Christian country now holds no religious belief at all.

I am glad to know I’m not alone in thinking Christmas is a boring chore!

Harry Francis

via email

INDUSTRY

Let’s follow US and impose stiff tariffs

Is it not time that British firms did the decent thing and stopped moving jobs overseas and then shipping their products back to Britain, causing job losses in our country?

In America, stiff tariffs are to be imposed on imports by these firms.

Britain should do the same.

EB Warris

Address supplied