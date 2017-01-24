Youngsters leap at chance to get into the frog pose!

With names like frog pose, camel pose and tree pose, yoga is something which sounds like it could well appeal to children.

And a group of three friends are finding yoga sessions for Lancashire youngsters are certainly proving popular and successful.

Laura Mitchell, Kerry Humphrey and Vikkie Bamber are bringing yoga and all its physical and emotional benefits to children, aged from 18 months up to 11 years, at schools across the county and in community classes at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green.

They all have qualifications in mindfulness and level three teaching assistant, managing behaviour, as well as years of experience in practising yoga.

Laura, of Freckleton, said: “At Little Yogis Adventures, our mission is simple – to encourage, enrich and educate through yoga, mindfulness and positivity – every child matters and we want to make a difference to each child we have the honour to teach.

“We are here to encourage positive attitude towards their bodies and minds, to help them understand different emotions are okay and how not to bottle up their feelings, by using relaxation and breathing techniques.

“We deliver a programme which opens up a child’s imagination and helps to develop children emotionally and physically, improve their concentration, listening skills and social interaction.

“There are two strands to the business, a train the teacher programme, and delivering the sessions in schools, either within school hours or a before or after-school club.

“We deliver uplifting, noncompetitive, mind-expanding classes in a fun way for children to build strength, spirit and self-esteem.

“It is an inclusion for all sport, to enrich, encourage and educate through adventure stories and games.”

The three women believe that in an ever-increasing fast-paced environment, and screen-based world for children, with exams and other pressures, it is important for youngsters to release anxieties.

The sessions help release tension and stress, which then helps improve children’s concentration levels and sleeping patterns. It can help address behavioural problems and mental health issues, as well as the physical benefits, such as helping good posture.

Classes consist of a gentle warm-up, a fun adventure yoga story and games, followed by a cool-down, mindfulness relaxation.

The idea came after Preston-based Vikkie, as a mum-of-three herself, tried to find classes she could take part in

She said: “I was really struggling after I had my eldest, who has just turned nine, to find a way to keep up with my yoga.

“There was nothing really around.

“There were adult yoga classes, but nothing where mums could bring their children or babies.

“I did lots of research and started doing my own classes. Some teacher friends said it was amazing and suggested I come into schools.

“So over the course of the last nine years, it’s been about putting it all altogether and developing the programme.

“My children are a great help as they test it! So we know what works.

“We hope it helps set children up for positive habits, skills and awareness, they can carry on into later life.”

And the feedback so far has been very encouraging and positive.

Laura added: “Parents can already see the affects.

“My daughter, Penny is three, and she takes part, and I can certainly see the benefits – and she loves it.”

The group is in the process of competing for a number of bids, so the foundation arm of the business can deliver free sessions and free train the teacher programmes – to under-privileged children and children with disabilities, to ensure no child is left out of the positive impact of yoga and mindfulness.

* To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/ littleyogisfyldeandwyre