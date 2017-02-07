Youngsters hit the right note

It was another year of amazing talent from pupils at Shakespeare Primary School who showed what they were made of in the annual Shakey’s Got Talent show.

Sixteen acts were whittled down to a semi-final to find eight finalists for the ultimate show.

Shakey's Got Talent final. Winner Millie Richardson

They showcased singing, musical instruments, acting and dancing in the event which is now in its eighth year.

They performed in front of a panel of judges – former Shakespeare headteacher Margaret Lund on behalf of Fleetwood Rotary, former pupil and actor Ryan Wilkinson, Fleetwood Town FC mascot Captain Cod and Jason Sharpe, the club’s senior sports development officer.

Clare Wilson, the school’s family liaison officer, said: “The judges said the talent just gets better every year.”

The winner was Millie Richardson, who sang Part of Your World from the Little Mermaid, runner-up Gracie-Mae Woolford who sang The Climb by Miley Cyrus, and in third place were White Lions, who comprised Asa Holden on drums, Kelbie Groves on guitar and Jack Beavers singing Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes.

Thes acts will now be invited to enter the ‘M’ Factor at Millfield High School later this school year.

Clare added: “The event is organised by the schools Anti-Bullying Committee to raise awareness of how everyone should be treated as an equal and everyone has a talent.

