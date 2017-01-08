Youngsters get to grips with creepy crawlies

What better way to fill the void between Christmas and heading back to school than getting to grips with some creepy crawlies?

That’s what these youngsters did at the Grange Park Children’s Centre, in Dingle Avenue, recently.

Animal handling firm Zoolab visited the centre shortly after noon on Thursday, and had an array of creatures to touch and discover, including a Chilean rose tarantula, giant African land snail, Madagascan hissing cockroach, and Australian green tree frog.

The one-off session was funded by the local Better Start programme, funded by a £45m Lottery grant in 2014.

Children’s centre manager Vicky Chew said: “We are looking forward to having similar events in the future.

“We have had positive feedback from both parents and the children, and it was really well attended. I think it went really well.”

More than 70 people attended the two sessions, which ended at 2pm.

Zoolab, which has been established for over 20 years, offers animal handling experiences, as well as more specialised services like animal therapy.