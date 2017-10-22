Youngsters enjoy the slime of their lives as fest hits town

Thousands of screaming youngsters were treated to teen sensation JoJo Siwa’s first UK appearance at Nickelodeon’s Slimefest 2017 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The event organised by the children’s TV channel continues today and tomorrow and is headlined by the 14-year-old known for her appearances on Dance Moms, her YouTube channel, but most of all for the colourful bows which are the fashion choice for millions of young girls.

Professor Green

In her first UK performance, she sang her hits Boomerang and Kid in a Candy Store to an orchestra of screams from the young crowd in the ‘slimepit’.

The bill was completed by rapper Professor Green, dance group Diversity, the stars of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtad, hitmaker Matt Terry and boyband Five After Midnight.

Today’s bill will include Pixie Lott with The Vamps making their appearance tomorrow.

Matt Terry

Diversity

Slimefest