Young people urged to stand for Parliament

Elections will take place next month to choose Blackpool’s next Member of the Youth Parliament (MYP).

Blackpool Youth Voice is running the ballot and is urging candidates to put themselves forward to represent young voices in the town.

Potential candidates must live in Blackpool and be aged between 11 and 19.

Among the roles of the MYP is campaigning on local issues, meeting up with local MPs and other politicians, and attending various events including in London.

They will also attend the annual MYP residential held in April in the Lake District, and become an active member of Blackpool Youth Voice.

Jake Adams, chairman of Blackpool Youth Voice and current MYP for Blackpool, said: “Young people who may be interested in this role might want to further a career in politics or humanitarian work and make change on a local and national level.

“This role will also support them with building up confidence and experience of public speaking.”

Declarations of interest in standing as a candidate must be made by February 3. Contact jakeadams@blackpoolyouthvoice.co.uk for more information.