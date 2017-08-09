Young artist, 12, who has designs on a bright future

She is only 12 but budding artist Chamathna Loku Yaddehigr has already held an exhibition of her work.

Her parents decided to hire a room at Blackpool Sports Centre so they could display the drawings which have been done by the youngster, a pupil at Highfield Leadership Academy, over the past two years.

12 year-old budding artist Chamathka Loku Yaddehige had the honour of showing Blackpool mayor Councillor Ian Coleman round her first exhibition, showing at Blackpool Sports Centre. One of her works, entitled Cherry Blossoms. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-8-2017

Chamathna said: “I really enjoy art because whenever you are bored, you can just start drawing something and it can be anything, and you can be creative.

“I watch a lot of animated shows and I get a lot of inspiration from the styles of animation.

“Art will always be a hobby for me, but when I grow up I want to be a doctor.”

Chamathna, of South Shore, moved to England from Sri Lanka with her family when she was just three years old. They have lived in Blackpool for four years.

12 year-old budding artist Chamathka Loku Yaddehige had the honour of showing Blackpool mayor Councillor Ian Coleman round her first exhibition, showing at Blackpool Sports Centre. The mayor admires one of Chamathka's works. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-8-2017

One of her pictures is an illustration of a Sri Lankan devil mask.

Among the guests invited to the event was Blackpool Mayor Coun Ian Coleman.

He said: “Chamathna is a charming young lady and went through every picture with me. For a girl of her age, the work is excellent, and I think she has a tremendous future in art.

“This is a young lady we ought to keep an eye as I am sure she is going to advance in this line of work.”