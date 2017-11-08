You shall go to the ball... for a second year!

A ball that raised almost £7,000 for charity last year will return next month – with the hope it will become an annual event.

The Butterfly Ball, held at the Hilton hotel in Blackpool, will bring in cash for Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s in-house charity.

The money will be used for Blue Skies Hospital Fund’s Peace of Mind appeal, which aims to boost care for people with dementia.

The black tie ball, which will have a three-course dinner, DJ, photographer, games, and raffle on Friday, December 1, is inspired by the Butterfly Scheme, a national initiative to identify patients with dementia in a discreet and sensitive way.

One of the organisers, Vic nurse and dementia champion Francesca Maria Chiappe Hall [pictured], said: “Last year’s ball was fantastic.

“We want this to continue as an annual event so that we can raise money to make all areas of the hospital dementia friendly, including the development of a dementia- friendly garden at the Blackpool Victoria site.”

Co-organiser Andrew Goacher added: “Dementia is a very hot topic at the minute. It affects so many people both directly and indirectly living with dementia at any given time.

“We are making every effort to ensure that these patients have the best possible experience while under our care by ensuring that the environment is safe and dementia-friendly.”

Tickets for the ball, which starts at 7pm, cost £40 and are available from the Blue Skies office, on the main corridor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, or from Ward 3 at Clifton Hospital.