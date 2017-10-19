Yes, they did go to the ball...

There was no going home by midnight or pumpkins at this Cinderella ball.

The event, organised by medical secretary Gill Booth, raised £4,600 for Blackpool’s Young Carers.

Kendall and Andrea Lee, Alicia and Adrian Grant

The fundraising evening at the Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham, started off with a glass of “fairy-tale fizz”, with entertainment by the Blackpool NHS Choir. After a meal with background music from Tony Benedict, there was a vocal performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, by Jorjina Goldstone. There were speeches about life as a young carer, including from young carer Tara – who explained how Beaverbrook House in Blackpool had helped her and her family.

Kendall Lee, auctioneer for the night, persuaded everybody to dig deep for the auction prizes. There were balloon raffles and a bid for a Kindle, donated by Fylde Coast Hospital. Guests then danced the night away to music by Paul Dobie.

Gill Booth, who organised the event after being inspired by the TV programme DIY SOS which last year featured Blackpool’s young carers, said: “The feedback from the Cinderella Ball has been fantastic, to a point where if we do it again next year, half the tables have been reserved already. It may well be a case of Cinderella Take 2.”

Nick Dean, Matt, Oliver and Ben Dowson

The NHS Choir

Tony Benedict, Georgia Goldstone and Paul Dobie

Kathryn Dowson, Gillian Booth, Natacha Dowson and Sarah Larsen

Guests enjoy listening to the NHS choir before dining