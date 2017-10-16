Yellow weather warning for wind issued for North West

Forecasters are warning that buildings could be damaged and travel disrupted after they issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the North West.



Experts at the Met Office say that the wind is associated with the ex-Hurricane Ophelia which saw a red warning put in place for the Republic of Ireland and an amber warning issued for Northern Ireland.

The high winds are predicted to affect the region until midnight on Monday October 16 when the bad weather will move north.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "A spell of very windy weather is likely on Monday in association with ex-Ophelia. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journeys times and cancellations possible.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves. "