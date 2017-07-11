Yellow river of racers and festival have ale in common

Beer lovers were well catered for on the Fylde coast at the weekend.

At one end of the Fylde, hundreds of runners took to the streets of Lytham for the second annual beer run before drinkers raised a glass at the Cleveleys Beer Festival – also in its second year.

Cleveleys Beer Festival

Beer run organiser Tim Armitt said: “There was a wonderful atmosphere and thanks to everyone who came along and made it such a colourful spectacle.

“The 300 runners we had taking part really stood out in their yellow T-shirts and many of them brought along plenty of support to cheer them on so it was a big boost to the local economy.

“There is clear potential for it be event bigger and with the help of the council it would be good if we could broaden it out to incorporate a street party.”

The run was sponsored by Robinsons Brewery and after setting off from Fairhaven Lake, the runners called in at The Queens, The Ship and Royal, The Station Tavern and The County for a drink in each before the fun event culminated in The Taps.

Steve Norris, landlord of The Taps, said: “It’s such a feelgood event and all credit to Tim for coming up with the idea and organising it so well.

“Quite a few of the runners were from out of town and it was the ideal way to show what the town has to offer and attract them back.

“It was bigger than last year and really has the potential to keep growing.”

Meanwhile, The Venue, on North Promenade, staged its second annual Cleveleys Beer Festival and organisers hailed it as a great success.

There were 28 cask ales, 14 ciders and an additional selection of world beers on bottle and draught.

The festival was held from Thursday night to Sunday night and saw the venue packed with real ale fans.

A spokesman at The Venue said: “It was one of the best events we have ever held and it was so successful we have now booked the dates for July next year.”