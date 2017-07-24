Wyre parks win second green flag awards

Wyre is celebrating receiving four Green Flags for parks across the borough after Keep Britain Tidy unveiled this year’s recipients of their prestigious awards.

Poulton’s Vicarage Park, Hawthorne Park in Thornton, Wyre Estuary Country Park in Stanah and Fleetwood’s Memorial Park have all received the award for another year.

Councillor David Henderson, street scene, parks and open spaces portfolio holder at Wyre Council, said: “Gaining a Green Flag in the first instance is no easy achievement. Keeping it is just as difficult and could not be done without the dedication and hard work of the parks staff and volunteers.”

Parks volunteers and members of ‘Friends’ groups celebrated the results at a special event with the Mayor of Wyre, councillor Alice Collinson, held at the Civic Centre in Poulton.