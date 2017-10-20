Wyre councillor did her bit for keep fit day

Wyre Councillor Emma Ellison swapped the civic centre for the leisure centre, hitting the gym for National Fitness Day.

Councillor Ellison, who represents Bourne Ward, visited the YMCA in Thornton for advice on training and a healthier more active lifestyle.

National Fitness Day was set up to encourage the nation to celebrate the fun of fitness and physical activity. Leisure centres and gyms across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre offered classes and taster sessions aimed at beginners as well as experienced athletes.

She said: “It was great to be invited to get involved. The benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle are well known and this was a great opportunity for people to get along and see what their local gym can offer. The team at the YMCA gave me a very warm welcome.”