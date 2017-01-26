Wrestling mania is back in Fleetwood

Fans of American-style wrestling are in for a treat in Fleetwood tonight (Thursday).

A show is being staged by EPW American Wrestling, a company which predominantly tours the North of England with its all-action shows.

The wrestling ‘tag team’ spectacle takes place at Fleetwood Conservative Club on Lowther Road, beginning at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

The shows are now something of an annual event at the Fleetwood venue, and club secretary Steve Clarke says they have become a welcome attraction in the town.

He said: “A lot of people who are interested in this have seen American-style wrestling on TV and it’s got quite a following.

“When you see it live, it’s always a great spectacle.

“The wrestlers work really hard and certainly throw each other around with a lot of force.

“We’re glad to have something like this coming to Fleetwood, especially in a drab month like January. It’s great family entertainment.”

American-style wrestling remains hugely popular and only last weekend there was huge bill of WWE wrestling at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom. That event was attended by thousands of wrestling fans - and also seen by television viewers across the world as WWE crowned its first ever United Kingdom Champion - Tyler Bate.

Fleetwood’s event is a much smaller affair but will still feature the same kind of excitement.

EPW has a roster of larger-than-life characters who light up the ring, although the cast of performers may vary from venue to venue.

This week’s show will not include the cage match but will feature the ‘tag team thriller’.

For ticket details phone the club on (01253) 874412.

People can also pay on the door.