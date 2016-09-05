Work to begin on £21m Blackpool police station vision

Work is due to start later this year on a £21m new police station in Blackpool after town hall planners gave the scheme the final go ahead.

Approval for detailed designs for the new building, to be constructed on the site of former council offices on Clifton Road, Marton, was granted by planning officers using their delegated powers.

Outline approval had already been given in April.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “This is great news and means we can now move forward with our vision for a new police headquarters to serve the whole Fylde coast as well as Lancaster and Morecambe.

“The current Bonny Street station is an eye-sore, a drain on our resources and does not meet modern policing requirements.

“This investment will support our police officers and provide them with the resources to keep Lancashire safe for decades to come.

“It will also boost the local economy by creating hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships.

“I have ensured local businesses will be able to bid for work and that a significant amount of the money spent will stay in the local area.”

The new headquarters will replace Blackpool’s Bonny Street police station which was built in the 1970s and is no longer fit for purpose.

The police are purchasing the Clifton Road site for £2.2m from Blackpool Council which is buying the Bonny Street site for £3.2m as part of its assembly of land towards potential development on the Central Station site.