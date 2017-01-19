Women urged to get active with free pass

Blackpool has secured a £4,800 grant to help young women to take up exercise.

The funding from Sport England is part of the ‘This Girl Can’ campaign encouraging women to become active.

Up to 60 female residents aged between 18 and 25 are being offered a free two-month pass to use Sport Blackpool’s gyms, exercise classes and swimming pools.

Fylde-based Paralympian Shelly Woods will be supporting participants.

Coun Maria Kirkland, cabinet member for leisure services at Blackpool Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young women to get active, try out a new activity and boost their fitness levels at Blackpool ‘s sports centres.

“The initiative is a positive way to encourage greater participation and help young women to overcome any inhibitions and work out at their own pace. Once the two months is up, the participants will be encouraged to continue with their fitness programme.”

To apply for one of the passes, go to leisureoffers.co.uk/sport-blackpool/this-girl-can/