Women angry at minister’s pensions reply

Fylde campaigners have reacted angrily after government chiefs refused to listen to calls for a review of women’s pension arrangement.

Members of WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) say they were not properly informed about changes to their state pension age.

During a debate in Westminster last week, pensions minister Guy Opperman said the government would not change laws, but instead highlighted ‘extended apprenticeship opportunities’ to get older people into work.

Jackie Marsden, Blackpool Wyre and Fylde WASPI local group co-ordinator, said: “The minister’s response was wholly inadequate and did not in any way properly address the injustice suffered by women born in the 1950s.”

Campaigners say they have not been given enough time to make financial arrangements for a later retirement .

Ms Marsden said on the Fylde, there were now around 250 women who were part of the WASPI campaign. One said: “It took the choice away, the plan away, everything – how can that be justified? ”