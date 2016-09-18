Woman trapped by chip pan fire

Fire services have appealed for people to brush up on fire safety involving chip pans after attending two blazes in 24 hours.

Three fire crews from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham were called to a house on Bleasdale Road, Staining, at around 10am after a chip pan burst into flames.

The fire broke out when a woman fell asleep while the pan was on heat.

The woman then attempted to extinguish the blaze herself by carrying the chip pan outside, however she dropped the burning object close to the front door, trapping herself inside. She was later able to excape when the flames died down, and was treated for minor burns.

The blaze comes just one day after two men in their 50s had a lucky escape from their Argosy Court, Blackpool, home after attempting to extinguish a chip pan fire by pouring water on it, causing an explosion.

A Blackpool fire station spokesman said: “Never move a chip pan fire or try to extinguish it yourself. Get out straight away and contact the fire service.”

For full details of yesterday’s incident see here