Woman taken to hospital after house fire

A woman was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following a fire in Blackpool.

The incident happened at an address in Woodstock Gardens, South Shore at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Two fire engines and crews, from Blackpool and South Shore, attended.

The fire was in a living room and a casualty was suffering from the effects of breathing smoke and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

The cause of the fire is to be determined.