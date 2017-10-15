Woman reunited with mum’s long-lost ashes

A woman who feared the worst when her mother’s ashes were lost in a house fire has spoken of her joy at being reunited with her urn at last.

Anita Osborn, 48, handed mum Nina’s ashes over to a friend while she house-hunted five months ago.

But when her friend was evicted and the property on Rawcliffe Street, South Shore, torched in a suspected arson attack last month, she gave up on ever being united with her mum’s remains.

Now mother and daughter are back together at last, after the urn was discovered miraculously unharmed inside the property. Anita said: “I actually cried. I thought she was gone forever. Now I have got her in her urn and she’s where I am, I feel like she’s with me.”

Grandma-of-two Nina died of pneumonia in 2012 at the age of 66. She was reunited with her daughter on Wednesday by builder Andy Warner, 33, owner of Warner Builders Ltd, who found her urn buried under a pile of rubbish at the flat after being hired to clean it out the previous day.

Using Facebook, he tracked down Anita’s son, 21-year-old Gary Lancaster, who put him in touch with Anita, of Stratford Place, Blackpool.

He said: “I was surprised that the urn was still in there because it was quite a severe fire. Imagine if it was your mum, or your dad, or your grandma, what would you do?

“I’m a big believer in karma.”

Anita said: “I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done. Me and my mum were very, very close. When I left me ex-husband I moved in with my mum and it was four generations in one house. She was a kind, generous person. If someone was stuck for a roof over their head she’d put them up.

“I’m glad to have her back with me in the home.”