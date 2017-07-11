Woman rescued from sea near North Pier

A woman was rescued from the sea in the early hours of this morning, say police.

Police received a concern for welfare report after the 20-year-old was spotted "up to her waist in water" at around 3.10am near North Pier.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called by ambulance services reporting a woman had entered the sea.

"We attended the scene and saw a woman up to her waist in water.

"She started to walk back towards the beach and officers managed to pull her out."

The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital suffering with extreme coldness, say police.