Woman of the Year search

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has launched his annual campaign to find Fylde’s Woman of the Year.

For a third year, Mr Menzies has teamed up with the Lytham St Annes Express, ister paper of The Gazette, and Lytham businesswoman Katie Fieldhouse to find that one woman who goes above and beyond for the good of the community.

From successful business people who make the perfect boss to selfless volunteers working with vulnerable members of society – judges want to hear about the efforts of Fylde women which may otherwise go unnoticed.

Mr Menzies said: “There are women in my constituency doing wonderful things for the good of others that sadly goes unrecognised. The Woman of the Year campaign puts that right, giving credit where it is due to our unsung heroes.

“It is sad that in this day and age, many women still go unrecognised, which prompted me to launch Fylde Woman of the Year.

“I’m sure every reader of The Express knows at least one woman who deserves to be considered for the title. We need nominations for those who work in the voluntary sector, who make an outstanding contribution to business, who care, who work in the local community or on the national stage.”

The first winner was Christine Miller from Lytham, who has long worked tirelessly in the local community, and last year’s title went to Pam Young, renowned across Fylde for her work with disabled children and adults who after being a Senior Sister at Clifton Hospital, remains a driving force behind the League of Friends group and is an active fund-raiser for a number of charitable organisations.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges including Mr Menzies, former Lytham St Annes Business and Professional Women president Katie Fieldhouse, and Martin Evans – landlord of the Hand and Dagger in Salwick and the award will be presented during a special luncheon at Lytham’s Clifton Arms Hotel in March.

Closing date for nominations is Friday, February 24. Nominations to Fylde Woman of the Year, the Office of Mark Menzies MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA or by email to mark.menzies.mp@parliament.uk. Anyone queries to (01253) 739848.