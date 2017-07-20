Woman hurt in three-vehicle crash

A woman has suffered neck injuries in a crash between a bus and two cars.

Emergency services were called to Westcliffe Drive at around 10.50am after it was reported that the three vehicles had collided and that smoke could be seen coming from one of the cars.

One woman, believed to be in her 40s, sustained neck injuries. Nobody on the bus was injured.

Two fire crews from Blackpool and Bispham were called to the scene, however no fire was discovered and safety checks were carried out.

Police have closed the road and the Blackpool Transport bus service from Pilling Crescent has been cancelled. Officers and paramedics remained at the scene as of 11.20am.