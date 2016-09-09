Woman held after car flips close to park

A woman has been arrested following a dawn car crash.

She was held on suspicion of drink driving after a Nissan Juke flipped over in Grange Road, Layton, and hit a parked Ford Fiesta this morning.

Police were unable to give her age because she was taken to hospital for treatment, a Lancashire Police spokeswoman said.

Officers were called to the street, close to the zebra crossing opposite Kingscote Park, by the fire service at around 5.30am.

Two people inside the upside down Nissan managed to get out, a Lancashire Police spokeswoman said, and did not need to be cut free by firefighters.

A fire service spokeswoman said two crews from Blackpool were called to the scene by a neighbour, who said the car crashed outside their home, but were not needed.

The ambulance service said one patient was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital , but was unable to provide a gender or age.

They suffered no serious injuries, they said.

The road was closed while the car and debris were cleared, with the number five bus service diverted via Westcliffe Drive and St Walburgas Road.

It was reopen by 6.55am, a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.