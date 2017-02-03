Woman, 44, hit by passenger train in London

A woman killed by a train in south London was from Blackpool, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The 44-year-old died on Thursday morning after being hit by a Gatwick Express Service as it passed through East Croydon station on its way to London Victoria.

A spokesman said the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious, with a file being prepared for the coroner.

The collision happened at around 9.30am, with emergency services called to the station, the Croydon Advertiser reported.

Two platforms were shut for almost two hours as police, firefighters, and paramedics attended, it said, while an air ambulance was also called.

Witness Bex Moffett told the paper she didn’t see the impact but described how ‘all of the trains stopped immediately and people were moved from the platform’.

She said passengers on the train involved in the incident were taken off at around the same time the air ambulance could be heard overhead.

“It is so very sad, very tragic,” she added.