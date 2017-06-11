Wind causes tent trouble ahead of gala celebrations

Thornton's gala parade is due to get underway at noon today but organisers have been battling against the elements to keep the event on track

Gust of up to 40mph are expected to hit the Fylde coast later today.

And it seems the strong winds are already causing problems for the team preparing Jubilee Gardens to host the big day.

Part of a large tent being erected for the gala celebrations has been dismantled after it was caught in the wind.

It is not known whether the structure was damaged or if it was taken down for safety reasons.