Will Wyre bridal boutique be best in business?

A small Wyre bridal shop has been shortlisted as one of the best Bridal Boutiques in the UK.

The Dressing Room in Garstang is among 12 hand-picked stores in the UK Wedding Awards and is now vying for top spot.

Cathy Procter is thrilled to be shortlisted for a national wedding boutique award

Competing against some much larger boutiques ranging from London, Winchester, Manchester and Liverpool, owner Cathy Procter is hoping customer service can be her secret weapon.

She said: “For a little shop in Garstang bridal shop to be in the top 12 in the country is pretty amazing.

“It all comes down to the public vote and we would love to bring the award to the north.

“We are definitely the underdogs but although some shops are much bigger than ours, I think it comes down to customer service.

“I had some dreadful experiences looking for my wedding dress so I always like to make sure we do everything we can to make the customer enjoy their day.

“We make tea, hold babies and try to cater to their every wish, because shopping for your dress is as much a part of the wedding as anything else.”

The 48-year-old New Zealander opened her Market Place store in 2013 after a brief time as a chartered surveyor in London. She moved to Garstang after getting married in 2003.

“Garstang is a great place to get all your wedding essentials,” the mother of triplets said.

“Now we’re just looking to get as many votes as possible before the deadline on February 9 to try and finish as high as possible.”

To vote for the shop, log on to the Uk Wedding Awards website at hitched.co.uk.awards

Other categories include best florist, best photographer, best historic venue and best mother of the bride.

You can only vote once in each category.