Will handy Andy be a record breaker?

A prison officer has completed his world record trip the length of Great Britain on a lawn mower.

Andy Maxfield, from Inskip, reached Land’s End in Cornwall at 4.45pm on Sunday, bringing an end to a 874-mile ride which began in John O’Groats in Scotland last Tuesday.

I had the easy part sat on the mower - everyone else had to travel all that way behind me in a car going the same speed

The trip, on a John Deere tractor, which has a maximum speed of 10mph, was completed in five days, eight hours and 45 minutes.

Andy’s feat has helped to raise more than £5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society, and he believes will also secure him a world record. He is waiting for verification from Guinness.

He said: “I had the easy part sat on the mower - everyone else had to travel all that way behind me in a car going the same speed.”

Andy, who works at Kirkham prison, will return to work next week, but before then he has to cut the grass in Inskip.