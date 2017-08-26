Who is performing on day two of the Livewire Festival in Blackpool?

Blackpool's brand new Livewire Festival got off to a fine start last night when The Jacksons got the crowd dancing at the Tower Festival Headland.

It was the opening night of the three-day festival, which has attracted global attention after it was revealed that Will Smith would be headlining the final night.

But before tomorrow's highly anticipated show there is plenty of music to keep fans of 80s music entertained today.

Tonight's show stars The Hit Factory Live, including music from Pete Waterman, Jason Donovan, Pepsi & Shirlie, Go West, ​Sinitta, Sam Fox, Brother Beyond and Undercover.

Gates open at 4pm with the show set to start at 7.30pm and finish around 10.15 to 10.30pm.

