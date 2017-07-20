Who has helped Josh Landmann in his battle to rebuild his life

Josh’s dad Neil and mum Catherine have given Josh unstinting support in his battle to rebuild his life.

Neil has often joined Josh on his challenges, also appearing on Good Morning Britain when the Tough Mudder video went viral.

“I only let him know about Tough Mudder that he was doing it the day or so before,” laughs Josh.

“My friend dropped out and he didn’t hesitate, he always likes to do these things with me.

“He’s quite fit anyway and likes a challenge and I think each time we do something like this we keep pushing each other on challenge after challenge.”

Neil, 49, said: “He just takes everything in his stride.

“Any challenge that you would not expect people to take part in after what he has gone through he’s just going straight for it.

“He’s always loved his sport so to be able to continue with these sporting challenges is great for him.

“The Snowdon climb was an incredible experience - I know he would have liked to contribute more to it but that’s just the way he is,

“Every spinal chord injury is different and the initial prognosis was that he will never walk again. To be where he is now and what he has achieved is remarkable, and that’s down to his hard work and determination. It was hard to see him in his hospital bed after the accident.

“The improvements in his condition over time will now be small, if at all, and he is coming to terms with that. But his positivity is unbelievable and his mates have been pivotal in getting him into this mindset.

“In a perverse way it has opened doors for him to achieve what he has.

“Any family would be proud of their son, his fitness regime is immense and to get to where he is now, three years after his accident is just fantastic.”

Mark Reed, from Back Up Trust, which doesn’t receive any government funding, says: “The Snowdon Push is certainly a challenge and there are parts when the wheelchair user can not always push over the bumpy ground.

“But everyone got stuck in and Josh acted as someone who rallied the troops and motivated the others - acting as team leader.

“We’ve raised almost £80,000 already and it will have a big impact supporting wheelchair skills training and make vital services we try to provide possible.”

Josh works as an energy consultant at 64 Energy in Kirkham where his boss Chris Turnbull has sponsored him for the events he has tackled.

He has also been sponsored by the Ben Trend Get Involved foundation, which was set up to support those involved in sport in the Blackpool and Wyre area following the death of Ben Trend, 30, who died in a tragic accident in South Africa in 2010. Josh played rugby with Ben’s brother Jeavon. Josh is now raising funds for the foundation in return.