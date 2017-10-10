Wheely good fund for Carol

Fleetwood woman Carol Willacy is celebrating after a successful campaign to acquire a new wheelchair.

Her old one was falling apart but 48-year-old Carol said she simply couldn’t afford the £3,000 needed to buy a replacement.

So she started an online campaign – and she finally has a new chair.

Carol is thankful to Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions for providing the extra financial help.

She said: “I’m so grateful to the Lions and everyone else who helped, I have got my freedom back. I’ve even called the wheelchair Leo, after the Lions.”

Carol, a former accountant at a pharmaceutical company, has mobility problems due to severe arthritis and spinal damage which she suffered during a horse-riding accident. She also suffers from bouts of extreme fatigue and used her old wheelchair to get around her home in Pike Court, Fleetwood.

Carol needs a wheelchair outside as well and is helped by her beloved Labrador, Charlie, supplied via a charity called Support Dogs.

She reluctantly launched her campaign because her old wheelchair was nine years old and was held together with masking tape.

Stuart Gratrix, of Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions, said: “We’ve been able to help a local lady gain her independence back and we were only too happy to do that.”