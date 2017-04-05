Wheel will be turning again soon

Fun-seekers will soon be able to take a spin on one of Blackpool’s most famous landmarks again.

Work is currently underway to rebuild the ferris wheel on Central Pier following a £500,000 overhaul.

The 33 metre high ride, which was dismantled last November and taken away as part of its regular maintenance programme, is due to be back in action again by the weekend.

It has been fitted with new LED lights, repainted and fully refurbished.

With the framework back in place, the next step will be to re-attach the carriages before the ride is tested ahead of re-opening to revellers.

Operator Peter Sedgwick, who owns all three of Blackpool’s piers, said: “The wheel was held up coming back from the engineers and then we had some trouble putting the crane up.

“So we were a bit behind time with it but now we are hoping it will be ready to open in time for the weekend.

“It has been completely refurbished and repainted, with a new LED lighting system which is going to look fantastic.

“The whole project has cost more than £500,000 but it is one of Blackpool’s iconic landmarks and we know people will be pleased to see it back in place on Central Pier.

“We have also stripped out and refurbished the deck arcade on Central Pier, and put glass all the way round.

“The arcade is also pirate-themed now, along with the pirate bar, and the idea is to have a pirate theme for the whole pier.”

The big wheel was last dismantled in March 2013 and is taken to a specialist company in Whitehaven, Cumbria, for the work to be carried out.

